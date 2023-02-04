Steven Argentiero and Bella Frueh leaned into each other Saturday as they sat at a table engrossed in Dungeons and Dragons, a role-playing game.
It was the first time the Cincinnati couple had attended a gaming convention. They got into Dungeons and Dragons two or three years ago, during social distancing, and shortly before they got married a year-and-a-half ago.
“He’s my permanent DM, for better or worse,” Frueh said, referring to the dungeon master role. The DM, sometimes referred to as a game master or GM for similar role-playing games, leads the players through scenarios involving mythical monsters, traps and other dangers.
The Ohio couple were among about 500 who attended the 2023 Winter Fantasy Convention this weekend. The gathering, which is in its 47th year, runs through Sunday evening at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in downtown Fort Wayne.
The gaming was a bit different from the usual game scenarios where players sit around the table, going through a new adventure. Each of the 12 tables Saturday afternoon were playing a version of the same adventure, called an epic, said Dave Christ, president and owner of Baldman Games, the event's organizer.
Some players were preparing for a frontal assault at castle walls while others were sneaking in through the back at night. If they didn’t succeed, it would make things much messier for those who planned to storm the front walls, Christ said.
Each table had its own dungeon master, and there was another dungeon master coordinating them, he said. An earlier game Saturday involved giants and boats, and sometimes a giant would throw a player from one boat into the water, where another boat would rescue them. That meant the player would have to pick up from one table and join another.
“It’s a lot more interactive,” Christ said. “It feels more heroic.”
Of the 23 shows Baldman Games will organize this year, Fort Wayne is the most intimate, community game play, he said.
“We’re here to have fun with our friends,” Christ said. “This show is about community, family and just having fun.”
Attendance reached its peak of about 600 before the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Last year’s blizzard limited who came, too, but this year about 500 players are expected to attend over the extended weekend. The convention is relatively small compared to gatherings such as Gen Con in Indianapolis. Christ said that show hosts 70,000 or more people each August.
Multi-generation families were among the local particpants Saturday. Some included young children and some had adult kids. Age ranged from grade schoolers to people in their 70s.
Marc Kassouf said he comes to Winter Fantasy regularly because Baldman Games is an amazing group organizer. As a business person who attends professional conventions, Kassouf appreciates how welcoming Grand Wayne and Fort Wayne are.
He started playing Dungeons and Dragons as a kid before 1983, then returned to it in 2020. He finds it relaxing, a way to disconnect from the stress.
“It’s always fun. It’s a great hobby,” Kassouf said. “This is an amazing community of people from all walks of life.”
Argentiero agreed. “We’re all just bonding for life,” he said.
Argentiero and Frueh heard about the convention through a podcast and figured it wasn’t too far from home. There’s something about the shared experience, he said. It’s community problem-solving during a game.
Frueh joked that she was supporting her husband’s interests but likes how the game is an opportunity to use her creative side.
“I grew up reading fantasy – lots of fantasy,” she said.
Both of them liked learning about the safety tools at the convention. People agree not to touch on some subjects or actions during a game. Frueh said they have friends who play role-playing games who are part of the LGBTQ community or minority women, and she likes that they can feel safe in the convention's environment.
Dungeons and Dragons uses non-human races including elves and dwarves, which could provide opportunities for discussion, Argentiero said.
“It’s a good outlet for exploring these things,” he added.
The convention was heavily male, but there were some female DMs and players.
Amanda Wolgamott, who has worked for Baldman for about six years, said the community has changed since she started playing Dungeons and Dragons in college 20 years ago. Male players were often patronizing, and she left gaming until she moved to Fort Wayne.
“Having a female D&D player was rare and a little weird,” she said. Since then, Wolgamott found her community in Fort Wayne, and when she goes to conventions, she sees more female and minority players.
Baldman Games has a diversity, equity and inclusion committee in the company that seeks diverse players to participate, Christ said.
“You can’t just say ‘everybody’s welcome’ and not go out and invite people,” he said. “I’d love it if more than half my DMs were female, but we’re not there yet.”
The community is getting closer to that, Christ added. It’s also getting younger lately.
Dungeons and Dragons has gained in popularity since the streaming series “Stranger Things” featured it, he said. If the “Dungeons and Dragons” film scheduled to come out this summer is good, he said, the role-playing game might attract even more fans.