The city of Fort Wayne installed a new Blue Star Banner today to honor and recognize city residents and city government employees who is actively deployed. The banner installed recognizes Private First Class Kyler Doan, U.S. Army.
Banners are displayed on light poles going east along West Jefferson Boulevard to Swinney Park. The Blue Star Banner initiative started in May 2014 under the leadership of Mayor Tom Henry and has recognized more than 100 Fort Wayne residents and city government employees who have been actively deployed.
Family and friends of deployed military personnel are encouraged to complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner.