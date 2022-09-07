Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control officials are looking for someone who left a caged dog on their doorstep Saturday morning, early in the Labor Day weekend. The shelter was closed Saturday through Monday.
The dog was left under a sign that told people not to abandon animals, according to an announcement and security video posted on the organization’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FWACC). That sign was next to another that had a phone number people could call after hours if they needed assistance.
In the video, the person who left the dog also appeared to conceal the license plate of an SUV before carrying the cage out and putting it down.
“There was no attempt to contact anyone in the building by trying to open the door, ring the doorbell, or call the phone number posted at the door,” the posting said. “The only reason this dog was found was because an officer drove by and saw the cage.”
The post mentions that abandonment is a crime and asks that people follow proper channels for placing animals with the shelter.
“Leaving an animal at our front door when we are closed is unacceptable,” the post states. “We can only help animals if we know they are here. We are an open access shelter – we cannot turn away an animal coming in from the city of Fort Wayne or Allen County for any reason.”
The shelter workers encourage people to rehome pets outside of the shelter. However, “we’re always here to help and would have taken this animal in,” the post states.
The dog had to be euthanized because of its condition, according to the post. It doesn’t mention what the dog’s condition was, and calls to Animal Care & Control officials weren’t immediately returned.
The post also asks people to contact Animal Care & Control at 427-1244 option 1 if they recognize the person in the video who leaves the dog on the doorstep.