Mayor Tom Henry’s administration is committed to helping the city’s ambulance provider with a $3.5 million annual budget shortfall ahead of a formal request for public funds.
Joel Benz, executive director of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, said about a week ago that the organization has budgeted to cover only about two more months' worth of payroll this year. The organization’s financial year ends Dec. 31.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also known as TRAA, was created in 1981 as a quasi-governmental organization to handle Fort Wayne’s emergency medical services. The ambulance authority took over its own operations last year for the first time.
Benz said he has been supported by city and county officials in informal conversations about the ambulance authority’s needs.
The statement released by Henry’s administration Friday confirmed that.
“Residents of the city of Fort Wayne can be assured that they’ll continue to receive ambulance service now and in the future without interruption,” the statement said. “Public safety has been and continues to be a top priority.”
Henry has directed leaders within his administration to set up a plan with financial modeling and forecasts so they will be ready to respond to the formal request.
“This would help ensure that the city is being good stewards of public dollars, while protecting taxpayers and having systems in place to track TRAA’s progress with metrics and benchmarks,” the statement said.
The ambulance authority’s board has made changes to the organization to help maintain enough staffing after finding its contractor PatientCare EMS Solutions in default last year after about two years of unacceptably slow response times.
Ambulances are required to make it to at least 90% of emergency calls with life-threatening emergencies within 8 1/2 minutes to be compliant with response time guidelines.
The ambulance authority receives revenue from user fees and insurance reimbursements. Revenue has increased because the organization handles its own operations instead of using a contractor. However, Benz said, the increase has not balanced the budget because of pay increases and other employee benefit changes made last year.
In September, board members unanimously approved a few incentives to help with hiring workers, including raises of $2 an hour for dispatchers and $5 an hour for medics. They also approved one-time payments of $1,000 for all employees.
Benz has said he doesn’t expect the organization to have a shortfall next year.
To spend public funds, the city and county must get approval from Fort Wayne City Council and Allen County Council, respectively. Benz has said he expects to make formal requests by April.