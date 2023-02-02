Local neighborhoods can apply for help in developing or relaunching neighborhood associations, Fort Wayne officials announced Thursday.
The city’s Community Development Division has created FORT-ify 2023, a new neighborhood accelerator program, officials said in a news release. Applications are now being accepted.
Assistance being offered includes coaching, mentoring, logo development and funding.
Neighborhoods chosen to participate in the program will also be eligible to receive $5,500 in funds to complete a project from their planning document, the release said.
City staff will work with participants in monthly in-person workshops to develop a quick action plan, draft a new logo and complete hands-on activities between workshop sessions to practice what they’re learning in their neighborhoods.
Examples of the topics covered in the accelerator workshops include governance, fundraising, community listening and civic engagement.
All Fort Wayne neighborhood associations registered with the city can apply for FORT-ify’s Neighborhood Accelerator 2023 program.
Applications will be evaluated based on the scoring guidelines mentioned in the program summary and FAQ document, which can be found on the Fort Wayne Neighborhoods website at www.fortwayneneighborhoods.org.
Applications can be found online at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/about-neighborhoodsfw/fortify-neighborhood-accelerator.html and are due by 11:59 p.m. March 3.
For additional information or assistance completing a FORT-ify Neighborhood Accelerator program application, email rena.bradley@cityoffortwayne.org or call her at 260-427-2284.