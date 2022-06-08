Fort Wayne officials shared features and plans for the second phase of riverfront development as they prepare to ask City Council members to approve a $32 million lease rental revenue bond.
The second phase will extend the public space from Promenade Park on the northside of the St. Marys River from Ewing Street to Clinton Street. The new construction will feature an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, universally-accessible bouldering mound, hammock grove, walking trails and landscaping.
“The strong public support has allowed us to continue moving forward with riverfront development,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development. “It has allowed us to create more public spaces and attract private investments.”
The $32 million bond will be repaid by the existing revenue stream from the local economic development income tax — a financing mechanism approved by City Council in 2017.
The bond approval process will be considered by the Redevelopment Authority, the Redevelopment Commission and City Council this month.
Construction on the second phase is scheduled to begin by the end of the year with completion by the end of 2024.