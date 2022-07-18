Fort Wayne's Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is accepting applications for the city's Roof Program. It offers qualified residents a zero percent interest loan for roof replacements.
The loans will be secured by a mortgage and repayment will be required through monthly installments over a 10-year period.
Qualified applicants must own their homes, which must be their primary residences and be within the city limits. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.
Residents can access program guidelines and submit their applications online at www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/HOR. They can also obtain a paper application by calling 260-427-8585.