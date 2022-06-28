The Fort Wayne City Council is expected to discuss and take action today on creating four grant programs to help small businesses, nonprofit organizations and the tourism industry hurt by the pandemic.
The city has pitched using more than $5 million of its $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds on grants for local organizations, the grant opportunity summary said.
The proposal would create grant programs to support four types of organizations – small businesses, non-profit (non-healthcare) agencies, public health groups and tourism-related industry.
“As part of the overall recovery plan, which recommends funding a variety of projects designed to assist the most impacted members of our community, we would like to establish four individual subgrant programs in order to disburse funds into our community in an impactful, responsible and compliant manner,” said Megan Butler, grant administrator, in a letter to council members.
The plan includes the following allocations:
• $1.5 million for small business support for operational support outside of payroll, such as rent, insurance, supplies or advertising;
• $1.5 million for non-profit (non-healthcare) support for services that are eligible uses for American Rescue Plan Act funding, such as housing security, food assistance programs, youth programming and job training;
• $1.35 million for public health organization support, such as clinics, vaccines, childcare, disease prevention programs, substance abuse programs and mental health support;
• $1 million for tourism-related industry support, such as tourism offices, festivals, theaters, performing arts organizations, museums and cultural attractions.
Grant applications will be reviewed by the American Rescue Plan Act committee, which consists of city employees and community members.
The committee will look for applications that fulfill a need that isn’t fully addressed, mitigate some of the impact COVID-19 had on the organization’s budget, and address negative impacts from the pandemic or disparities in public health outcomes or education, the summary said. The committee will also consider the overall strength of applicants.
If the members approve the program, the city would launch the applications and host informational webinars and meetings in July. The city would close applications in August, the summary said.
The city would be expected to introduce the committee’s recommendations for grant awards and award payments to recipients in October.