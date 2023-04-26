Fort Wayne neighborhoods are expected to see more than $6 million in asphalt road work this summer.
The City Council unanimously approved four contracts Tuesday for resurfacing streets. Each contract is for milling and resurfacing asphalt pavement in a quadrant of the city. Milling is the process of grinding and removing the top layer of asphalt.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Wayne Asphalt and Construction Company, based in Fort Wayne, received the northeast quadrant contract for its bid of more than $1.5 million. That’s about 10% less than the estimate, and the company had the lowest of three bidders, said Matt Gray, manager of city transportation engineering services.
The company will repave eight streets in Countryside Estates subdivision, 11 roads in Hacienda Village, two in Valley Park Forest,16 in Lake Forest, 13 in Lake Forest Extended and Randalia Drive in the North Anthony and Frances Slocum area.
The contract requires the company to have the work substantially completed by Sept. 15 and finished by Sept. 29, according to city documents.
Key Concrete will do preliminary work in the quadrant and install new curbing in the Countryside addition and on Durango and Derien drives, the contract said. Wayne Asphalt and Construction’s resurfacing must be level with the concrete work.
E&B Paving Inc. of Anderson will do the work in the other three quadrants. The contracts require the company to have the work substantially complete by Sept. 29 and finished by Oct. 20.
For the northwest quadrant contract, E&B was the lowest of two bidders at $1.3 million, which is about 18% less than the engineer’s estimate, Gray said.
E&B will repave a section of Dupont Road west of Lima Road, 14 streets in Limberlost Acres and 12 streets in the Wallen Hills community. The Wallen Hills work will include two of the 10 sections of Coldwater Road that is set for resurfacing.
E&B won’t be able to repave the intersection of Coldwater and Till Road until accessible ramps are installed, according to the agreement. The contractor install those first so it won’t delay paving longer than necessary.
The southeast quadrant contract is more than $1.5 million for about 62 sections of streets. E&B was the lowest of two bidders, coming in slightly over the engineer’s estimate, according to city documents, which didn’t specify an exact amount.
The planned work includes 20 segments of Hessen Cassel Road. Improvements are planned for multiple southeast neighborhoods, including Southwood Park, Westchester and Interurban Acres.
E&B also received the contract for the southwest quadrant for more than $1.6 million. It was again the lowest of two bidders and about 6% less than the engineer’s estimate, according to city documents.
Projects in that quadrant include 12 sections of Liberty Mills Road, six sections of Braemar Drive in the Sycamore Hills subdivision and four projects in the Bittersweet Moors community.
City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said that he appreciated the council members support of the ordinances, which is part of the city administration’s more than $48 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements planned for this year.
“I’m very pleased we’re beginning that process tonight,” Paddock said.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said it’s an exciting time for the city – remaining fiscally sound but still improving neighborhoods.
A complete list of the work is available online at www.cityoffortwayne.org/images/stories/KFKOFA/Invest/Resurfacing_Pkgs_041223.pdf