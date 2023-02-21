Fort Wayne is literally clearing the way for the second phase of the Riverfront project downtown by removing buildings and unsafe trees along St. Marys River.
On Monday, workers began getting rid of dead and dying trees along the north bank of the St. Marys.
The removal will happen from Clinton Street to Ewing Street on the north bank and on the south bank near the intersection of Superior Street and Ewing, the city’s Community Development Department said in a statement.
The second phase of riverfront development is planned on both sides of Promenade Park and the river.
The city will detour the Rivergreenway away from the area during the work. The tree removal is scheduled to be completed by mid-April, the statement said. Utility relocation is planned for August.
Preparation started in December when crews removed two metal storage buildings from the old Schaab Metal Products site on North Harrison Street.
The north bank will feature decorative walking paths, plaza space and ornamental lighting, according to the statement.
Other planned improvements include a boulder mound, an amphitheater near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bridge, a hammock grove and areas filled with native plants and trees.
The city will also plant trees to create another elevated canopy trail similar to the one across from Promenade Park, the statement said.
The city will stabilize the riverbanks, build a dock near Clinton, install another floating dock and build limestone blocks into the riverbank near Ewing, allowing people to walk down to the water, said Elizabeth Webb, public information officer.
The Phase II improvements are estimated to cost $34 million. The construction’s start will depend on permit approvals, but it should begin in late summer and finish by the end of 2024, Webb said.
The cost will be paid through $22 million in bond proceeds and $6 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds from the state, she said.
The remaining $6 million will be raised through private, corporate and foundation donations.
The first phase of the Riverfront project created Promenade Park on the south bank of the river. The park has an outdoor public gathering space with a small stage, a playground, a docking area and a building for events, and a place to sell food and beverages.
The restaurant is on today’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting agenda as a resolution for a riverfront liquor license for Ted’s Snack+Bar. The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation board approved an agreement with Perry St. Market To Go LLC, doing business as Teds, to lease the restaurant area at Promenade Park, a city news release said.
The Promenade space was previously occupied by Trubble Riverside Café, a small shop that sold wine and Trubble Brewing beers.
Brian Hench, who’s also the owner of Ted’s Beerhall at 12628 Coldwater Road, said the new facility will be smaller than the beer hall.
It will concentrate on providing convenient bites to eat or quick snacks, and it will add a catering component for public and private events in the park, he added.
Looking further ahead, Webb said a date hasn’t been set for the third phase of riverfront development. Past plans for Phase III included improvements from the Ewing Street Bridge to the Van Buren Street Bridge.
They could include a wetland boardwalk through Guldlin and Bloomingdale parks; a lookout tower open to residents and visitors; a pedestrian bridge to connect the north and south banks of the river; a lawn bowl that could be used for winter sledding; and a nature play area for children, city officials have said.