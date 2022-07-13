Fort Wayne City Council members agreed Tuesday to ask the city to show how Red River Waste Solutions will be fined for trash and recycling hauling violations before writing the former contractor’s final check.
Mayor Tom Henry’s administration is agreeable, regardless of whether council members passed the resolution proposed by City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney.
Red River Waste Solutions was the city’s trash and recycling collection service provider from Jan. 1, 2018, until June 30. Service issues were reported with frequency from the start of the contract.
The Texas company filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October and entered a transition agreement with the city. The agreement allowed Fort Wayne officials to seek bids for a new service provider, and GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s service July 1.
The transition agreement required Fort Wayne to pay an additional $1.9 million for Red River to continue providing service until the end of June. About $1.6 million will come from a claim filed with Argo, the provider of the performance bond, against Red River last year for service violations.
Red River is being paid in arrears, which means after the services are provided each month, to ensure service continues. The bulk of the additional payment – $1.3 million – is due with the final monthly payment of about $700,000 to Red River.
The resolution requires solid waste officials to present council members with several pieces of information before writing the final check and by Aug. 2, including how many times Red River picked up garbage or recycling on time in June, how many times it did not and how many times another agency picked up garbage or recycling.
In Jehl’s resolution, the city’s attorneys are asked to recommend how much Red River should be fined for June’s services, as well as the maximum amount Red River can be fined for the violations. Haffner said the transition agreement clearly states how fines will be assessed, taking the city’s discretion out of the process.
The transition agreement changes the way fines are assessed against Red River. Instead of charging per missed household, the parties agreed that fines are assessed per ton and are based on the amount of trash collected by city trucks and other providers.
Haffner said the fines will be the result of an objective math equation. Haffner said he didn’t have an exact figure yet, but he passed out estimates to council members that were not shared with the public.
Council president Jason Arp, R-4th, said he estimates about half of the final bill from Red River will be withheld by the city because of violations.
Haffner said the city would have provided council members with information about how Red River will be fined without a resolution. For that reason, Arp opposed the vote, and Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, abstained.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, was absent. The remaining six members supported the resolution, leading to its passage.
Jehl has asked the city to consider giving the assessed fines back to ratepayers. John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said the city does not plan on giving solid waste customers refunds or bill credits. Instead, the assessed fines will go into the Solid Waste Fund.
The city hadn’t received the final bill from Red River as of the Tuesday meeting, and the bill is due 30 days after it is received. Haffner said that will leave plenty of time for the city attorneys to present the fines before payment.