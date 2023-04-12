Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division plans to spend a record $48.3 million in neighborhoods to improve streets, sidewalks, curbs and other infrastructure.
Mayor Tom Henry and other city officials announced the start of the construction period today at Kettler Park in the Fairfield-Terrace-Belmont Neighborhood. The city began concrete drainage work in that neighborhood in 2022, and it's expected to finish this spring.
The presentation came a day after Henry and city officials announced another record amount to be spent on City Utilities work this year, $135 million.
The neighborhood infrastructure work includes creating sidewalks where none exist and installing ramps where sidewalks meet curbs, which will allow people with disabilities to travel the streets more easily.
City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said to about 25 people gathered in the park that the city is divided into four quadrants. Work will happen in each.
The 2023 plan has $39.2 million for streets, roads and bridges; $6.4 million for sidewalks and alleys; and $2.7 million for trails.