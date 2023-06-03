If You Go

What: Pillars of Hope and Justice dedication

When: Monday; Dedication at 6 p.m.; celebration at 7 p.m.

Where: Northwest corner of West Main and Ewing streets; celebration at USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.

Parking: Free public parking will be available in the lot between the memorial and the arts center with access on Fairfield Avenue.

Traffic restrictions: The following streets will have traffic partially or fully restricted starting at 5:30 p.m. until after the event – southbound lane of Ewing Street from Superior Street roundabout to West Main Street and both directions of Main between Fairfield and Ewing. Additionally, West Berry Street between Fairfield and Ewing will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow pedestrians to walk to the center.