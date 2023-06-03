Sixty years after Martin Luther King Jr. spoke in Fort Wayne, the city is set to unveil a monument to the legendary civil rights activist on Monday.
The path to a monument commemorating King’s June 5, 1963, speech at what was then Scottish Rite Auditorium wound its way from combing through newspaper archives in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to finding a Texas art studio with a unique vision for how to commemorate the historic visit.
It began more than three years ago when City Council members Michelle Chambers, D-at-large, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, proposed the Public Arts Commission find a way to honor the visit.
Nancy Stewart, chair of the commission, said the group assembled a selection committee. They decided the monument should be near the site of the speech, which is now the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center on West Berry Street. The committee read through proposals from several artists and narrowed the list down to three.
“We spent four hours on Zoom interviewing all of them. It was a unanimous decision to go with RE:site,” Stewart said.
RE:site, an art studio in Houston, has experience working on public art installations, memorials and monuments. Norman Lee said he and co-founder Shane Allbritton felt the project was within their wheelhouse.
Lee said that because the country contains many memorials to King, the studio wanted to create something unique to this specific visit. They looked to King’s inspiration, including his religious background and study of nonviolent resistance.
“He focused on what are called six pillars, or principles, of nonviolent resistance,” Lee said. “This emerged from this notion of the ancient Greek notion of agape, this kind of platonic love, love for your fellow human.”
Lee said he and Allbritton wanted to give a physical form to those metaphorical pillars. They also looked to papyrus reeds, which they felt would connect with bending but not breaking in relation to nonviolent resistance but also to the Fort Wayne area’s agricultural history.
Thus came the “Pillars of Hope and Justice:” six 15-foot pillars containing King’s words “growing from the ground.” Lee said the words themselves were cut from steel and finished with a golden amber color.
“It’s like he planted these seeds of hope and these words, these thoughts, these sentiments are taking root in America’s heartland and growing out,” Lee said.
The project was funded by the city of Fort Wayne, Harriett Inskeep, the Journal Gazette Foundation and the city public art commission. The sculpture and celebration were organized through partnerships with the commission, the city, Arts United, Canterbury School’s Jonathan Hancock Lecture Series, University of Saint Francis and Sweetwater.
To find those words wasn’t an easy feat. Unlike other speeches or writings of King’s – including his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” sent two months before the 1963 visit or his “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C., later that summer – no complete recording or transcript of his Fort Wayne speech exists.
Todd Pelfrey, executive director of the Fort Wayne Historical Society, said he joined the memorial’s steering committee and revisited a research project that started in 2013 for the speech’s 50th anniversary.
Pelfrey started with about six minutes of King’s words contained in articles from The Journal Gazette and The News-Sentinel published the day after the speech, and only about one minute worth of words that was shared between the two stories.
Analysis of King’s speech patterns from other addresses allowed the historical society to estimate that King spoke for about 28 minutes that night in Fort Wayne. Pelfrey said he contacted dozens of organizations across the country but still couldn’t find a full copy.
“A historian never wants to come up empty-handed, and we didn’t. But that also speaks to the integrity of the project itself,” Pelfrey said. “We contacted over 40 of the most likely places, and not one of them has anything. That’s a success in and of itself from a researcher’s perspective.”
But Pelfrey did find additional content he was previously unaware of, however. Those new words were located in an article published several days after the speech in the Indianapolis Recorder, a Black newspaper.
Pelfrey said the article contained a full minute worth of new words not contained in any other articles.
“(The) new Negro has matured in thinking and arrived at a point when he wants freedom – and not gradually,” King said in one of the quotes from in the Indianapolis Recorder. “(He is) definitely sick of being segregated.”
Also discovered by Pelfrey were articles written by reporters from two wire services, the Associated Press and United Press International. They didn’t contain new quotes, Pelfrey said, but they did help confirm the existing material and its order.
All 84 lines of text will be included on the six pillars, Pelfrey said.
Pelfrey said he felt the memorial committee approached the project with respect and humility.
“We took as our guiding principle to recognize and celebrate the words and the message,” he said. “We really wanted this to be completely tied to the documented content and the message of what King shared in Fort Wayne.”
The Rev. Bill McGill, a pastor at Imani Baptist Church, also served on the steering committee. He saw King speak once as a child growing up in Cleveland before moving to Fort Wayne.
There’s a synergy between all of King’s messages, McGill said, adding that parts of the June 5, 1963, address called attention to cities such as Fort Wayne that are “up south” – a Northern location where residents have a Southern mentality.
“He would always challenge individuals in these areas for being a little more polite, if you will, but still not willing to really be engaged in the civil rights fight,” McGill said.
McGill said that message and others are still critical today.
“There are some themes that, if he were alive, I think that he would speak with – for lack of better words – a despondent feeling,” McGill said. “That individuals are so committed to celebrating the dream that they’ve done far less than they should have in replicating the dream.”
Not many communities can say they have two memorials to the civil rights icon, McGill said. Fort Wayne also has a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on Clinton Street, which was dedicated on the speech’s 49th anniversary in 2012.
McGill said he hopes visitors and locals alike read King’s words on the new memorial, take them to heart and act on them.
“It serves as not only a memorial, but a challenge to make sure those words are not only never erased, but are actually embraced,” he said.