Mayor Tom Henry announced today plans to put an unexpected $22.5 million from the state toward updating Fort Wayne’s neighborhood parks and planting more trees.
At a press conference today, Henry announced that the city will receive the money as a local income tax supplemental distribution about June 1. Together with the $48 million towards neighborhood infrastructure announced earlier this year, it will invest a historic $70 million in the city's neighborhoods in a year, he said.
When he first took office 15 years ago, the city spent $7 million annually on infrastructure improvements, Henry said. The next step is working with the City Council for their approval of a plan.
The news conference was at the McMillen Park to highlight how parks could see new playground equipment as part of the plan.
The focus areas Henry mentioned are parks improvements, Community Development initiatives, energy and the environment, enhancing quality-of-life opportunities and strengthening neighborhoods.