The city of Fort Wayne transferred 40 residential lots to Habitat for Humanity so the organization can build homes for infill housing in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood, Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday.
The lots will be used to construct 32 market-rate homes built by Habitat for Humanity. Henry said in a news release that housing is a critical component for quality of life that the city must address as it grows.
“I appreciate and value the trusted partnership that we have with Habitat for Humanity,” Henry said. “This innovative and unique endeavor will have a meaningful impact on individuals and families. We’re a caring and giving community committed to building each other up.”
The newly constructed market-rate homes will range from 1,100-square-foot, three- bedroom, one-bathroom homes to 1,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes, a news release said.
Although the homes will be sold for the appraised market-rate values, Habitat for Humanity ensures mortgage payments are never more than 26% of a family’s gross monthly income.
Jeremy McClish, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, said in a news release that the city has played an integral part in Habitat scaling up to build 20 homes a year.
“Our plan over the next three to five years, through a continued partnership with the city, is to invest $10 (million) to $12 million in new housing stock in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood,” McClish said. “It’s an honor to continue building in southeast Fort Wayne and be a part of its continued growth.”
Of the 20 homes Habitat is scheduled to build for their 2023-24 season, 15 will be in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood, a release said.
Lots are already being cleared, and foundation construction is set to begin Monday.