Fort Wayne officials today unveiled a new strategic plan to reduce homelessness in the city.
The plan is named "Everyone Home: Fort Wayne’s Community Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness." It’s the result of the city and multiple non-profits and faith-based organization working together since 2021, said Kelly Lundberg, deputy director of Fort Wayne's the city's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.
The plan has four goals: increase safe and affordable housing for residents, expand access to homeless emergency response services, partner with organizations to build collective solutions and prevent homelessness before it begins.
“We want everyone to call Fort Wayne home, to know that they matter to all of us,” Mayor Tom Henry said.
The city and organizations involved will unveil the plan to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 at the Allen County Public Library main branch, 900 Library Plaza, Lundberg said. The plan’s website, everyonehomefw.org, includes more information and will have volunteer opportunities.
Erin Ness, chief of the planning council and executive director for St. Joseph Missions women’s shelter, said about 3,300 city residents – about 1% of the population – are homeless.
“That’s too many,” she said.
Homelessness is a symptom of another hardship, she said. It could be mental health problems, a relationship ending, trauma, domestic violence or just someone who has rents, has a car break down and can’t get to their job.
Lundberg said the average age of homeless people in Fort Wayne is younger than 18.
Those who require immediate help with homelessness should call 211 to connect with local services, Lundberg said.