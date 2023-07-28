Wells Street will have no access into Superior Circle, beginning Monday, while connections to a new consolidated sewer pipe are completed, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Traffic on Wells will be redirected to Fourth Street during the work, which is expected to take a week, City Utilities said in a statement.
Through traffic heading south should use Clinton or Van Buren streets instead, the statement said.
It said the work is to connect the sewer pipe to the recent installation west of Superior Circle. The pipe will eventually connect to the deep rock tunnel, keeping about 12 million gallons of combined sewage out of the St. Marys River at the location.