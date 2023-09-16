The number of local homeowners requesting financial aid from the city’s lead pipe replacement program, fueled by $13 million from the state, has seemingly slowed to a trickle.
Fort Wayne City Utilities officials are concerned for multiple reasons, including the fact that funding for the program is set to expire in about 2 1/2 years.
They say none of the city-owned pipes are made of lead – but those connecting some older local homes to the city’s water supply are. Current estimates place the number of affected Fort Wayne households at 14,500 after about 650 residences have upgraded their water connections by participating in the program.
Exposure to the toxic metal stunts young children’s mental and physical development, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adults are also at risk from lead, which can cause damage to the brain and kidneys, and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of the body, health experts say.
Kumar Menon, City Utilities director, said officials don’t know whether the lack of applications to the pipe replacement program is a financial issue or homeowners don’t understand the seriousness.
Lead pipes are a “silent danger” to local families, officials say. Thousands of local families are at risk.
All-out effort
City Utilities last month launched its third wave of neighborhood notifications to inform affected homeowners that financial help to replace those pipes is available from the city, potentially saving them hundreds of dollars or more.
Even so, the fliers didn’t produce the response officials hoped for, so they’ve expanded their efforts to include in-person visits, phone calls and information booths, including at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and Adams Elementary School.
“Response is better,” Frank Suarez, City Utilities spokesman, said of the broader outreach. “But it’s still not what we need it to be.”
The local program uses state money to offer 10-year, low-interest loans to homeowners who can’t afford the full cost all at once. What’s more, the city will pay up to 90% of the replacement cost for low-income households. How much homeowners pay is determined by an income-based sliding scale.
Each household receives three versions of the same notification flier – one written in English, one in Spanish and one in Burmese. Suarez said officials don’t want anyone to miss access to financial assistance because of a language barrier.
Residents most at risk for lead pipe exposure are those living in homes built before 1937. Houses built between 1937 and 1981 might have lead pipes connecting them to city water, experts say. Copper was also used for pipes during that period. Modern water pipes are made of plastic.
Customers who participated in the program repay their loans with their City Utilities payments. The charges are added to the monthly bill, officials said. At the lowest income level, the additional charge is less than $3 a month, Menon said. For individuals whose $35,000 to $45,000 income qualifies them for 25% off a $2,600 total pipe replacement bill, for example, monthly loan payments would be about $22 a month.
As those loan payments pile up, they will replenish the fund to allow more loans to homeowners, officials said.
By working with the city – and their neighbors – property owners can get a lower price on the replacement work because city officials bundle multiple jobs and place them out for bid to get the best possible price from a local plumbing contractor. The total cost is based, in large part, on volume discounts and how far back a home sits from the curb. The water service line runs from the curb to the home.
The ongoing effort was launched five years ago, and about 650 residents have taken advantage of it so far, Suarez said. If the city’s estimate of 14,500 homes is accurate, that’s less than 1-in-23 affected homes that has replaced its lead pipes.
It’s unknown exactly how many homes are affected, however. An inventory of every Fort Wayne home with lead pipes is expected to be finished by fall 2024, said Matthew Wirtz, City Utilities deputy director of engineering.
No time to waste
Despite inflation and other financial pressures local families might be dealing with, now is the time to replace their lead pipes, Menon said.
He anticipates federal regulators will someday require homeowners to disclose the existence of lead pipes during the sales process, the same way they are required to notify potential buyers or renters of the presence of lead paint. That could potentially derail a sale or force a homeowner to replace the pipe at full price in order to close the deal.
It’s also possible that mortgage companies could start requiring lead pipe replacement before approving a home loan, Wirtz said.
By the time such a requirement would be enacted, the city’s financial assistance program will have run out of money, Menon said.
“We believe that homes that have had this done have higher resale value,” Wirtz said.
Securing a low-interest loan might be especially important for landlords who own several properties, officials said. Even if the landlord doesn’t quality for the sliding scale, the low-interest loan could create significant savings, officials said.
Financial assistance isn’t limited to the areas the utilities department has focused on. Those areas were chosen because Census data show a greater percentage of lower-income households in those neighborhoods, Menon said. Affected homeowners living outside the target areas will need to be more proactive in tapping the program’s benefits, however.
The department received $13 million from the state revolving fund last year, which is managed by the Indiana Finance Authority, and has about 2 1/2 years to use it, Wirtz said. Fort Wayne utilities officials were aggressive in seeking the money, making the city one of the first seven recipients and the community that received the most money.
“There’s no guarantee that we’ll get another dollar in grant money,” Wirtz said.
Menon shares his concern.
“We know there’s going to be a lot of competition as other places get their act in gear,” he said.