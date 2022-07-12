Fort Wayne City Utilities crews will lower the level of the St. Joseph River temporarily this week as they replace a portion of the dam’s flashboards.
The river’s level north of the St. Joseph River Dam had already dropped once the flashboards were damaged in last week’s storms. The river will have to be lowered further as crews replace the flashboards.
The St. Joseph River level south of the dam in the downtown area will not be affected, a news release said.
City Utilities began lowering the river level north of the damn at midnight. By Thursday, the river is expected to be at a safe level for crews to install the replacement flashboards.
“Once installed, the river level will be raised to normal summer levels and should be back to normal by Sunday,” a news release said.