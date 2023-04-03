Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has officially taken over management of Headwaters Park after a nonprofit alliance directed the downtown site for more than 20 years.
The city department announced Monday that it took over Headwaters Park’s day-to-day operations Saturday after the management contract with the Headwaters Park Alliance ended. Headwaters Park, located in downtown Fort Wayne, is known as a festival destination during the warm months and an ice rink in winter.
Headwaters Park has been managed by the alliance since 2001, and the Headwaters Park Commission operated it before that beginning in 1993, a news release said. Headwaters Park has always been a city property, but the alliance was contracted to manage it.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, the alliance’s executive director, said the nonprofit managing the park wasn’t expected to last more than 20 years. When the alliance was formed in 2001, officials thought it would be in service three to five years, Paddock said.
The alliance was formed to raise private funds for the Headwaters Park Flood Control project. The nonprofit will continue to raise dollars for the park’s capital projects, including a splash pad.
Paddock said he’s excited for the alliance to focus on fundraising instead of managing the park, festival center and rink.
Steve McDaniel, city parks director, said in a statement that he doesn’t expect many changes as the city takes over operations.
“Fort Wayne Parks looks forward to continuing the culture of excellence developed by the Headwaters Park Alliance to mitigate flooding, enhance economic development and connect the downtown to opportunities for recreation and outdoor education,” McDaniel said. “We expect most aspects of the park to remain the same in the immediate future.”