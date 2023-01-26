The way Greater Fort Wayne Inc. works with the city to attract businesses will change this year.
Greater Fort Wayne Inc. will work directly with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, which represents 10 northeast Indiana counties along with Allen County. The plan is to streamline attracting and retaining businesses by having the two organizations work without the city in the middle, said John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne.
The change won’t cost the city any more money, Urbahns said.
Under the ordinance Fort Wayne City Council members passed 7-2 Tuesday, the organization Urbahns heads will be paid $250,000 from county economic development income tax, as expected. However, the organization will also receive $125,000, which it will use to pay the city’s fee in the regional partnership and then work directly with the regional partnership.
The move marks a continuation of consolidating economic development in the area. The alliance also works with Allen County, New Haven and Huntertown to provide a unified economic development team, Urbahns told council members.
The regional partnership, the state or a local business will find a lead, and his team will work on the matter locally.
Urbahns said that in 2020 Fort Wayne was the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the Great Lakes region, which includes five states with 58 metropolitan areas such as Indianapolis; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Columbus, Ohio; and Milwaukee.
In 2021, Fort Wayne was the second highest, and 2022 numbers aren’t in yet.
Allen County had $2 billion in business permits in 2022, Urbahns said. Seven years ago, the average was between $500 million and $700 million.
Before members voted on the ordinance, Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, asked direct questions about the previous CEO of Greater Fort Wayne, Eric Doden, who left in 2018.
Arp asked whether Doden negotiated with General Electric for the current Electric Works on behalf of Ambassador Enterprises. He implied that special considerations were given for Ambassador because of family ties to Doden.
Urbahns said he didn’t think the negotiations happened and he wasn’t aware of any projects that would’ve come from them.
Before voting against the annual contract, Arp said Fort Wayne working with Greater Fort Wayne Inc. was the face of what public/private partnerships are about.
“This is the essence of why we have the issues that we do in politics,” Arp said.
Some council members expressed their disapproval of Arp’s questioning before casting their own votes in favor of the ordinance.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he trusted Urbahns and felt he’s professional.
“You’re a good man, and you don’t deserve what just happened,” Didier said.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said that Urbahns shouldn’t have to answer for the person who ran the organization before him.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, also voted against the ordinance Tuesday.
Before voting, Ensley said he thinks Urbahns is “full of integrity” despite the two having friction in the past that they’ve worked out.
Ensley added that he has trouble with Greater Fort Wayne accepting money from the city to represent its interests but also taking money from businesses to represent their interests.
That creates incentives that are not in the best interest of the taxpayers, Ensley said.