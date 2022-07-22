As Michael Usina slid the class ring onto his middle finger, he remarked, “It’s a little snug.”
But that’s understandable because he hasn’t been able to wear it for more than 50 years. Instead, it has lain at the bottom of Tippecanoe Lake in Leesburg until Diana Rockey was able to return it to the Bishop Dwenger graduate on Friday – the day before his 50th high school reunion.
As lost-and-found stories go, Usina’s probably ranks high among the most serendipitous.
It begins with Rockey, who also lost her ring in the lake.
The ring was a wedding band that belonged to her mother, whom Rockey had begged for it for years. Her parents had divorced more than 40 years ago, but her mother would never give it up. Her mother finally agreed, and Rockey put the ring on her pinkie – it was too small for her other fingers.
Nine days later, Rockey was enjoying the Fourth of July weekend when she jumped into the lake to retrieve a T-shirt during the flotilla. When she got back to the pier, she realized the ring was gone.
“I felt sick to my stomach because I had been asking (for it) for so long,” Rockey said.
So Rockey’s daughter Kirsten, 24, helped her mother find a diver who would try to find it.
That diver was Lamar Chupp of Bristol, who was able to locate the ring in about 1 1/2 hours. But Rockey wasn’t expecting what happened next.
After giving Rockey the wedding ring, Chupp then asked, “Do you know anybody who lost a class ring?”
Rockey looked at the ring and realized it belonged to someone with the initials “MDU” who graduated from Bishop Dwenger in 1972. She knew she wanted to get it back to its owner.
Rockey posted the missing ring on Facebook and searched the high school’s website, which had an alumni directory. That’s when she saw that the class of 1972 would be having its 50th reunion today.
“I was just so excited that the reunion was this weekend,” Rockey said.
Rockey called the reunion organizer, Shibb Neddeff, who indeed knew who had the initials “MDU.” Neddeff and Usina have been friends for years. So by late Sunday, Usina, having seen Rockey’s Facebook message to him, responded, letting her know the ring was indeed his.
Rockey and Chupp met Usina on Friday afternoon at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in downtown Fort Wayne so they could return his ring.
Usina said he was waterskiing on Tippecanoe Lake when he fell in, losing the ring. That was the summer of 1971, when he was 16 years old.
Usina told Rockey he was one of six boys, and they had to buy anything they wanted. Usina guesses the ring cost about $75, money he had saved up by working at a grocery store.
“I worked hard for it,” Usina said. “The lake had it much longer than me.”
The 67-year-old said he was upset when the ring was lost. “I didn’t get chance to give it to a girl,” he said, laughing.
Usina had already planned to come to the reunion before he knew about the ring. He has two sons and grandchildren, as well as other family, who still live in Fort Wayne. Usina currently lives in St. Augustine, Florida, where he works in the boating industry.
Meeting Chupp for the first time, Usina reached out to shake Chupp’s hand, saying, “I’m going to buy you a beer or something.”
Chupp dives as a hobby, using his skills to help people find lost items.
“I can bless people that way,” Chupp said of his diving. “… That’s kind of a way to give back.”
Chupp said it’s rare that he is able to get an item back to the person who lost it. In the nine years he has been diving, he’s had only about 20 successful ring recoveries, Chupp said. So for Chupp, getting the ring back to Usina was a meaningful moment.
Chupp said the ring was not found in a popular swimming spot. It was actually in the weeds, 14 feet down in the water.
As Usina stood admiring the ring on his finger, he was asked if he would wear it to the reunion. He said he probably would.
Then, in perfect timing, an onlooker shouted: “Just don’t go swimming.”