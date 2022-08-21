When Alicia Moyer saw her son, Zac, slip on his athletic prosthetic foot for the first time, one thing went through her mind.
“A bunch of doors just flew open for him,” the mother of 13 said Saturday.
Alicia Moyer sat in the stands behind Zac, 19, before the start of a mobility clinic at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone.
“This means there is one less thing holding him back,” she added.
A year ago, Zac had to have his right leg amputated below the knee after enduring complications from a car crash six years earlier. Despite the disability, the Ohio teen entered his hometown’s 5K race last fall – just eight weeks after his surgery.
“He had to walk with crutches, but he did it,” said Alicia Moyer, who lives in Oak Harbor, Ohio, about 30 minutes southeast of Toledo. Her family includes a mix of biological and adopted children. “This year, his goal is to run in the race.”
Zac was among 20 or so participants at the free clinic hosted by prosthetic manufacturer Össur Americas Inc. and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. More than 50 people attended the event that provided support for amputees getting adjusted, tips on how to move with prosthetics and related activities.
“I don’t like to look at it as a disability, but instead view it as a challenge to overcome,” Zac said, after a surprise announcement by officials revealed he would receive the athletic prosthetic.
“I just keep pushing, one hop closer to my next goal,” he said, speaking to the crowd assembled at the Plassman Athletic Center.
Michael Perez is a clinical manager with an Ohio prosthetic firm that helped Zac get fitted for his limb.
“We just told him he was a finalist, so he didn’t know he would get it,” Perez said.
Elizabeth Vanderweerd, an Össur Americas marketing manager, said insurance companies typically view athletic prosthetics as a luxury item and won’t cover the costs. Limbs can reach upwards of $10,000, she said.
Challenged Athletes Foundation program manager Lauren Gerrbi was glad Zac secured a grant from the organization to pay for his new limb.
“(Amputees) don’t just walk, they run, they’re active,” she said. “They need to be helped and taught how to use prosthetics.”
According to the Amputee Coalition, there are nearly 2 million people living with limb loss in the United States and 185,000 amputations happen in the country each year.
Three years ago, Josh Moore of Fort Wayne lost a leg in a traffic accident.
The 38-year-old was huffing a bit as he sat with a sweat-drenched T-shirt saying that Saturday’s clinic was more intense than others he’s attended.
“Honestly, I just want to be able to live as unassisted as I can,” Moore said. “That’s what I hope.”