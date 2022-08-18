Alliance Health Centers announced Wednesday that it will add obstetrician and gynecological services, including prenatal and postpartum care for pregnancy, to improve access to OB-GYN care in southeast Fort Wayne.
The nonprofit community health center, located in the Lafayette Medical Center, 2700 Lafayette St., Suite 110, will add the services beginning Aug. 30 with the goal of improving overall maternal and infant care for the community, according to a news release.
The Alliance Health Centers collaborated with Parkview Health, including the Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Parkview Physicians Group, which are leasing several OB-GYN providers to the clinic.
As the number of patients grows, the clinic plans to have up to three midwives, an OB nurse practitioner and two OB-GYN physicians from Parkview Physicians Group who will see patients at the clinic on a rotating basis, the release said.
OB patients will also be able to deliver their babies at Parkview Hospital Randallia, the nearest hospital with OB services.
“We are grateful for Parkview’s collaborative partnership, as these additional services will help meet a critical need for residents of southeast Fort Wayne,” said Brooke Lockhart, chief executive officer of Alliance Health Centers, in the statement.
“Because we are focused on serving those who face barriers to receiving care, our clinic will not only provide OB-GYN services, but also serve as a connection to community resources, health coverage enrollment, and our existing primary care and behavioral health services. This integrative, supportive model helps us better meet the needs of our community.”
The clinic also offers behavioral health and primary care services and a full-time primary care physician and nurse practitioner who see patients of all ages. The clinic offers a sliding fee scale discount for services (available to those who qualify) and will not turn away anyone for inability to pay.
The clinic also provides a certified Indiana navigator onsite to assist all area residents with applications for Indiana health coverage programs such as Medicaid. The clinic also refers patients to community resources for needs such as housing and utility assistance.
The clinic is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 260-266-0780.