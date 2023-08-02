The two westernmost lanes of Clinton Street between Superior and Main streets will be closed for about four weeks, beginning Thursday, while crews are installing a stormwater pipe, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Most Popular
-
Eddie Long, beloved figure known as "Mr. Komet," dies at 90
-
Court records detail arrest of father, daughter accused of fatal Tuesday shooting
-
Hard-hat tour provides glimpse of Homestead High School's transformation
-
Husband pleads guilty to driving drunk before fatal crash that killed his wife
-
Fort Wayne foodies rejoice about Local Food Week