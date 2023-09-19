Clothes and Cuts for the Community
ABOVE: Calvin Kelly, a Vietnam-era veteran, receives a beard trim from barber Benson Harvey of Smooth Kutz on Monday during Clothes and Cuts for the Community at American Legion Post 148, 705 E. Lewis St. Organized by Ayers Community Outreach and Defining Purpose Inc., the event offered free haircuts for veterans, displaced men, women, boys and girls of the community, as well as free clothes and food for families in the community. RIGHT: Event organizer Joe Ayers, center, provides bags for Tequila Fyda, left, and Regina Marsh to carry home clothes they selected at the event.