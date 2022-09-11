Supply isn’t keeping up with demand for local co-working and meeting space, local providers say.
That’s despite Parkview Field’s increasing popularity as an option.
Start Fort Wayne, a local nonprofit created to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into growing businesses, operates The Atrium, a 5,500-square-foot downtown co-working space at 111 W. Berry St.
The organization has a waiting list of 15 names for two-person private offices and four names for four-person offices, Executive Director Dan Swartz said. The facility’s four two-person offices and two four-person offices are currently booked.
That’s in addition to the 25 desks dedicated to specific workers and 30 general desks used daily by members who drop in with their own computers. Those co-working spaces allow users to focus on work without family distractions.
At The Atrium, Swartz said, small and large conference rooms can also be reserved by members and nonmembers.
“There’s definitely more demand than capacity, especially for certain kinds of spaces,” he said. “Everybody wants private offices.”
But that doesn’t necessarily mean they want to sign long-term leases on stand-alone spaces, Swartz said. It’s difficult for some business owners to forecast how much square footage they’ll need in five years – or even five months. And the options are limited.
The local market’s office vacancy rate has fallen to 9.2%, the lowest in at least a decade, according to a report released in June by The Zacher Co.
The Northeast Indiana Innovation Center, also known as the NIIC, offers space to local business clients but specializes in coaching entrepreneurs with start-ups, President and CEO Mike Fritsch said.
“We don’t have a lot of co-working space here,” he said. “We’ve done away with most of it.”
Entrepreneurs can lease individual work spaces at the NIIC, however.
Another operation will soon begin leasing work space, providing local businesses many more options.
When Electric Works opens this fall, Carr Workplaces Electric Works will offer more than 32,000 square feet of office space, 85 private offices and three state-of-the-art meeting rooms, according to the company’s website. Plans include “drop-in” workspaces.
The location is in Building 19 at 1690 Broadway. Carr Workplaces manages about 30 co-working spaces nationwide.
“Electric Works is a truly transformational project for the region and the state, and we are eager to help attract and connect a vibrant mix of companies, startups and entrepreneurs to drive innovation,” Chief Operating Officer Ashley Buckner said at the time of the December 2020 announcement.
This will be the company’s third Indiana location. Carr Workplaces also has space at the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University in West Lafayette and at Parkwood Crossing in Indianapolis.