Ethan and Andrew Singer didn’t attend a downtown Fort Wayne coin show Sunday just to browse.
The novice collectors – ages 14 and 12, respectively – came to the Grand Wayne Convention Center ready to make deals as their father, Jason Singer, stood nearby.
The Old Fort Coin Club’s annual show offered the boys about two dozen vendors to visit. As Andrew conducted business across the room, Ethan let a dealer inspect various coins and even a $5 bill from his collection.
“They’re enjoying it,” the siblings’ father said, noting it’s amazing how quickly the children’s knowledge about coins has expanded in the year they took up the activity.
Coin collecting is more than a lifelong hobby, said Jim Fairfield of Fairfield’s Rare Coins and Jewelry, a local shop.
Fairfield – whose inventory included a coin struck under Alexander the Great, who reigned from 336 to 323 B.C. – said the pastime provides lessons in history, economics, saving and organization.
He advised beginners to attend a show, where they can ask a lot of questions and look at a lot of items. Age doesn’t always determine coins’ value, he said, and production errors can add to their value.
“Invest in the knowledge,” said Fairfield, who grew up around the business.
Collectors are also welcome at the Old Fort Coin Club. Established in 1956, the group is about 100 members strong, with about 35 to 40 regularly attending the monthly meetings, board member Rodney Scott said.
Members will bring order to beginners’ questions, he said, and finding someone with similar interests is probable.
“You’re going to find somebody like yourself,” Scott said.
Foreign currency brought home by his grandparents’ travels sparked Brad Neeley’s boyhood interest in coin collecting. He loved the variety of the designs and remembered how impressed he was by a 1,000 peso coin from Mexico.
“I thought I was rich,” said Neeley, now president of the local coin club.
Neeley described the hobby as accessible, noting everyone seems to have coins from older relatives.
“You never know what you have until you take a closer look,” he said.