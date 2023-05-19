Northbound Coldwater Road between Washington Center Road and Oakbrook Parkway will have lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A road crew will be working in the area and should finish June 9. For more information, call 1-855-463-6848 or www.INDOT4U.com.
Also, Coldwater will have intermittent lane restrictions at the Wallen Road intersection Monday. A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish Tuesday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.