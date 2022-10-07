Coldwater Road between Chapman and Fitch roads will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 during gas-main and station repairs, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Most Popular
-
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 91 years in murder of 19-year-old woman
-
Former Huntington coach abused Forester athletes, lawsuit alleges
-
YLNI Farmers Market to move to new winter location
-
Allen County Election Board looking into arrest of software CEO
-
Woman allegedly confesses to hiding evidence in deadly crash