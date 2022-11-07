Donovan Coley is stepping down from leadership of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission after serving as president and chief executive officer for 15 years, the nonprofit organization announced today.
Coley, a pastor, was instrumental in moving the mission's shelter for the homeless from a building in the 300 block of E. Superior St. to a newly built, larger facility at 404 E. Washington Blvd.
Coley will leave in March, the organization said in an emailed release. The organization's board of directors will seek a replacement between now and then as part of "a transition process."