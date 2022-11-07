101618_loc_RescueMission_Coley.jpg

Rescue Mission CEO and Senior Pastor Donovan Coley speaks during a news conference in October 2018.

 File

Donovan Coley is stepping down from leadership of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission after serving as president and chief executive officer for 15 years, the nonprofit organization announced today.

Coley, a pastor, was instrumental in moving the mission's shelter for the homeless from a building in the 300 block of E. Superior St. to a newly built, larger facility at 404 E. Washington Blvd.

Coley will leave in March, the organization said in an emailed release. The organization's board of directors will seek a replacement between now and then as part of "a transition process."

