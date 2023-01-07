If Nick Hastedt approaches lumberjack contests with a swagger, he can be forgiven.
The 30-year-old Wisconsin native's hometown of Hayward likely has more trees than people, considering its population is less than 2,500.
"In Hayward, they just chuck you in a lake and teach you how to log-roll," said Hastedt, who added he first climbed on a log at 5 years old.
Hastedt demonstrated that skill Saturday during the All-American Outdoor Expo at Fort Wayne's Memorial Coliseum. He competed against Chet Isaacson, 23, in a friendly contest of skills with chainsaws, long saws, hatchets and, of course, log-rolling.
The Timberland Lumberjack Show was just one of the demonstrations at the Outdoor Expo, which continues today. Recreational vehicles are a main feature of the annual expo, which also showcases pontoon boats, bass-fishing boats, ATVs, kayaks, motorcycles, bikes and outdoor apparel and accessories.
Vendor booths offer information about campgrounds, outdoor venues and allow visitors to sign up for recreational tours including an African safari.
This year, the expo was able to bring back several Canadian vendors locked out of the last two years' shows because of travel restrictions. The expo also features off-road solar-powered campers for the first time.
Activities for kids included gem-mining for budding rock hounds, target-shooting instruction from Fort Wayne's X-Count rifle range, fly-fishing and casting opportunities by the 3 Rivers Fly Fish Club and fishing for stocked fish from Grandpa Doc's Fishing Pond.
"This is the longest-running consumer show at the Coliseum, from back in the 1950s," said promoter David Marquart, a Fort Wayne native who now lives in Indianapolis. "It's never missed a year."
Even during the pandemic, the show edged in under the shutdown line in 2020 and moved forward from its normal time in January to February in 2021, he said. Last year brought one of the show's record attendance, with eager shut-ins "lined up around the building," Marquart said. He expects more than 10,000 in total attendance this year.
COVID-19 did affect some exhibitors, however, which is giving show attendees this year some bargains, he said. That applies especially to RV sellers who now have unexpected additional inventory after chinks in supply lines slowed production.
For a while, manufacturers and sellers couldn't get parts, he said. But now "some of them have too much inventory, so they're doing some nice markdowns, blowouts," Marquart said.
This year's attendees also have the chance to call dibs on camping spots for this summer, which in some places are already booked through August, he said.
Griffen Timmreck, sales associate with Colerain RV, said the Columbia City-based dealership saw an uptick in business during the pandemic that just now is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
"People developed a love of camping" during that time and are bringing in friends and relatives, he said.
The expo's lumberjack show is among the most popular family entertainment events, Marquart said. Shows are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. today.
Saturday's 11 a.m. demonstration attracted about 200 spectators of all ages.
Hastedt's early training didn't pay off, however. In the third round of a best out of three, he lasted only about five seconds atop the log before being dunked almost simultaneously with Isaacson.
"Most days, it's my favorite," Hastedt said of the log-rolling contest, which splashed water from a tank onto the Coliseum's Expo IV floor.
Isaacson took the entire competition with the log-rolling win, despite Hastedt's win in the trunk-climbing event, which required getting to the top of the expo center's roof and down with just a tie-on belt and his feet. He finished with a flourish – a gasp-worthy jump down from about 12 feet high.
"You need to be athletic," he said of performing, which he's done since he turned 18 and now pursues full time. The show travels in the summer, giving performances at county and state fairs. The loggers travel the indoor trade show circuit in other seasons.