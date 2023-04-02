Sneakers squeaked and metal clinked in a Fort Wayne athletic center Sunday as hundreds of college students armed with sabers, épées and foils sought victory during a national, two-day fencing tournament.
Trophies and medals awaited the top finishers, but the U.S. Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs’ championship event offered the participants more than shiny hardware, said Jo Klatzman Higgison, the organization’s board president.
The tournament at Turnstone Center provided students with valuable fencing experience and opportunities to face opponents they don’t normally encounter, she said, estimating 650 to 700 participated. Teams represented about 40 colleges from coast to coast, including Boston University, the University of Pittsburgh and various University of California campuses.
To get to the Summit City, the fencers had to overcome hurdles such as travel and fundraising challenges, Klatzman Higgison said. She added teams also are rebuilding after the pandemic.
“It takes a lot of dedication to get out here,” she said. “You do this because you love your club sport.”
The location of the national tournament annually rotates among four geographical regions because the association wants to make the event accessible to as many teams as possible, Klatzman Higgison said. It was held at Rhode Island College last year and will be in Virginia Beach, Virginia, next year.
This marked Fort Wayne’s first time hosting the event. Klatzman Higgison knew from a photo that Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center would be an ideal venue. It has good athletic flooring, ventilation and, she said, plenty of space.
Fencers competed on strips that covered much of the gym floor, allowing for multiple simultaneous bouts, a term that describes combat between two fencers in competition. An electronic scoring system tracked the weapons’ touches – each fencer wants to be the first to get five – while referees supervised the action and provided judgment when necessary.
The rules – including where on their bodies fencers could be touched – varied depending on the weapon wielded.
“Fencing is a very strategic sport,” Klatzman Higgison said, noting its nickname is “physical chess.”
University of Florida sophomore Francis Orozco visited a repair station before competing in his final bout because his foil’s tip didn’t pass the weight check.
Noting he’s been fencing for about a year, Orozco described the tournament as a good learning experience. The weekend included “lots of fencing,” he said.
Hosting such events helps build Fort Wayne’s résumé within the sports industry, and it increases the possibility of the city hosting even more activities, a Visit Fort Wayne news release said.
The tournament qualified for a sports grant the visitors bureau manages on behalf of the city because of its overall economic impact and potential to return to Fort Wayne, the release said.
It indicated 1,100 attendees were anticipated.
Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO, said the center was thrilled to welcome the students.
“Turnstone’s Olympic and Paralympic Training Site facilities are a great match to the largest college fencing event in the world,” he said in a statement.
Mike and Michelle Millette traveled from Campton Hills, a western Chicago suburb, to watch their daughter Brigid compete on behalf of Georgia Tech. A foilist, the college senior has been fencing since being introduced to the sport at age 7.
“She took to this pretty quickly,” Mike Millette said.
The Illinois couple arrived in Fort Wayne on Sunday after spending the previous night in South Bend. They complimented Turnstone’s facility, calling it lovely.