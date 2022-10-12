Colorful fishing spot Oct 12, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scott Herrmann fishes on an unseasonably warm Tuesday at Lakeside Park. He says he mainly practices catch-and-release and reels in bluegill, carp and catfish at the lake. Tuesday’s high of 76 was 10 degrees above normal. Richard Sitler | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Red hot fall fishing spot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Mayor Tom Henry arrested on OWI charge; court hearing today Former Huntington coach abused Forester athletes, lawsuit alleges Allen County Election Board looking into arrest of software CEO Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to OWI Woman allegedly confesses to hiding evidence in deadly crash Stocks Market Data by TradingView