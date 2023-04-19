A Columbia City man has been charged with seven counts of felony possession of child pornography.
John Cowdin II, 42, was arrested Tuesday in an investigation started in September by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation followed a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online account that had been used for child exploitation, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Cowdin was charged after investigators determined the account allegedly belongs to him, a news release said.
Cowdin was arrested at his place of employment in Columbia City. The news release did not say where Cowdin worked.
Cowdin’s bond was set at $30,000, and he has an initial hearing set for Monday in Whitley Circuit Court.
State police were assisted by the Whitley County prosecutor’s office, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia City Police Department and the Chicago Police Department.
Anyone with information related to internet crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.