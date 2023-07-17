A Columbia City man today announced his candidacy to represent Indiana in the 3rd district U.S. House seat.
Scott Wise, a self-described advocate for empowering Americans and "restoring the principles that make this country exceptional" will seek the Republican nomination in the upcoming May 2024 primary.
Wise said he has a "deep commitment to America and a passion for preserving the foundations of our great nation."
His news release also said Wise hopes to equip youth with the "knowledge and understanding of the positive aspects of our founding ideals."
Ensuring citizens are informed, Wise said, can help "root out corruption, uphold the concept of limited government, and protect individual liberty."