Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said Wednesday he's "hurt, saddened and frustrated" by a situation involving the city's now-former parks superintendent.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Daniel said he and Rosie Coyle, the city's clerk-treasurer, recently became aware of "suspicious financial activity" at Columbia City's Parks Department.
Parks Superintendent Mark Green is no longer employed by the city, Daniel said. However, the mayor of the small city 20 miles northwest of Fort Wayne did not immediately respond to a question of whether Green resigned or was fired.
According to Green's Linkedin profile, he'd held the position since 2004.
Daniel said he and Coyle immediately contacted the Whitley County Prosecutor, Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts to request an investigation.
"We have turned over documents to the Indiana State Police and continue to be fully cooperative with investigators," Green said in the post. "We are also preparing for a full and complete audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts."
Jennifer Gauger, the board's chief of staff, confirmed in an email there is an ongoing investigation but said she wasn't at liberty to discuss the details.
Daniel's statement said he cannot comment further on the situation as the Whitley County Prosecutor's office is handling an "active investigation" into the matter.