At a glance

FWPD AWARDS

Award of Excellence

Detectives Jean Gigli, Miranda Lasley and Robert Warstler; officers Ryan Honeycutt, Spencer Newell and Mason Wills

Community Service Citation

Lt. Bernie Ebetino; Sgts. Rod Bradtmueller, Mark Brooks, Juan Gutierrez and Andy Irick; Detectives Dan Hartman, Chris Hawthorne, Terry Holmes, Paul Meitz and Brent Roddy; Officers James Arnold, Daniel Chiu, Jennifer Hartman, Michael Hickman, Trent Hullinger, Steve Hus, James Payne, Matt Rowland, Jeremy Shelley, Ryan Tolsland, William Turriff, Troy Waidelich, Craig Walters, Lisa Woods (two citations) and Ben Young

Letter of Commendation

Sgts. Michael Bell, Chris Felton, John Helmsing, Dave Klein, Michael McEachern, Ryan Moore, John Shank, Cory Troyer; Detectives Mark Bieker, Art Billingsley, Matt Cline, Alvin Davis (two commendations), Marc Deshaies, Ty Douglas, Zachary Eastburn, Matt Foote, Kurt Franceus (two commendations), Bryce Gerig, John Greenlee, Matt Harmeyer, Chris Hawthorne (two commendations), Shane Heath, Julie Jacobs, Eric Krull, Joe Lyon, Paul Meitz, Jeremy Nicodemus, Jeremy Ormiston, Jeff Ripley, Anthony Smith, Brett Van, Robert Warstler and Drew Wheeler; K-9 Officers Treven Brown (three commendations), John Drummer, Jason Fuhrman, Gary Griffith, Stephen Jackson and Scott Wilson; Officers Jason Anthony (two commendations), Logan Baker, Nathan Beagle, Mark Bell (two commendations), Aaron Bloomfield, Michael Bodeker, Brandon Bryant, David Bush (two commendations), Shane Carrier, Zachary Chapman, Michael Diaz, Kolyn Diller, Brendon Dubberly, Terry Gerig, Lucus Hayes, Brock Ingram, Anthony Krock (two commendations), Joel Lengerich, Nicholas Lightsinn, Jhormy Martinez, Anthony Maurer, Ross McGillivray, John McKenna, Michael Meraz, Spencer Munger, Daniel Nerzig, Eric Noga (two commendations), Matt Pierr, Morgan Poeppel, Robert Reece, Anthony Shefferly, Conner Sherwin, Adam Shotzman, Stephanie Souther (two commendations), Troy Waidelich, Roderick Waters, Mason Wills (two commendations), Whitney Wood and Ben Young

Meritorious Service Citation

Lt. Kevin Zelt; Sgts. George Nicklow and Art Norton; Detectives Geraud Bartles, Michelle Brown, Chris Crasper, Robert Hollo, Nick Lightsinn; K-9 Officers Treven Brown and Stephen Jackson; Officers Alexis Aguilera, Collin Bundy, Michael Diaz, Kaleb Eash, Craig Fairchild, Robert Geiger, Joel Leonhardt, Mark Lowden, Christopher McBride, Spencer Munger, Joel Saxton, William Turriff, Dalton Waidelich, Matt West and Justin Williams

Distinguished Service Citations

Officers Matthew Childs and Jacob Roy

Citizen Service Citation

Randi Alexander, Nancy Burton, Jessica Cote, Anna Davis, Anthony DeHaven, Jesaca Farrow, Patrick Fletcher, Julia Garcez, Danielle Jamison, Rikki Johnson, Jessica Likes, Marcus McGee, Esay My, Brad Osborn, Amanda Paulson, Amanda Ramon, Tamara Reust, Janet Ritter, Nathan Rose, Susanna Roth, Jennifer Settlemyre, Bud Sherwood, Derek Smith (two citations) Jodi Terman, Megan Torres, Joyann Zacchetti