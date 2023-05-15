An officer and the dispatchers who helped stop an active shooter last year were honored for their work Monday night at the annual Fort Wayne Police Department awards ceremony.
Fort Wayne officer Matthew Childs and 16 dispatchers coordinated the police response to reports of shots fired Jan. 1, 2022, that led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and an armed man. While Childs was on the scene, the man fired shots in the direction of police, streets and occupied homes.
Childs was able to shoot the man, Blake Stephen Parton, 44, causing him to retreat back into the home. Parton, who later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was found wearing body armor and in possession of semiautomatic rifles, handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, said Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney, who presented the awards.
Childs’ actions “prevented the loss of life,” according to a state trooper who wrote to Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed, asking for Childs to be recognized for his actions that day.
Miles away from the standoff was another team, directing the proper emergency services to the area to ensure a safe outcome. The Consolidated Communications Partnership team of dispatchers included Nancy Burton, Jessica Cote, Anna Davis, Jesaca Farrow, Julia Garcez, Rikki Johnson, Jessica Likes, Amanda Paulson, Amanda Ramon, Tamara Reust, Janet Ritter, Nathan Rose, Susanna Roth, Bud Sherwood, Derek Smith and Jodi Terman.
Amid the influx of emergency calls around celebrations of the new year, every dispatcher in the center was engaged with the incident in one way or another, McKinney said. They fielded calls from victims, neighbors, witnesses, the shooter and the emergency personnel responding to the scene.
For their roles, Childs earned a Distinguished Service Citation, and each of the dispatchers earned a Citizen Service Citation.
The story of that night was one of many heroic acts shared at the awards ceremony, which also included officers saving the life of a woman who suffered major bleeding from a fall; apprehending a suspect who stole a car with two children inside; and saving the life of a woman who attempted suicide.
Awards included the Award of Excellence, a Community Service Citation, a Letter of Commendation, a Meritorious Service Citation, a Distinguished Service Citation and a Citizen Service citation. More than 100 people were awarded for their work.
McKinney thanked each recipient for their work. “You’re all heroes in my book,” he said.