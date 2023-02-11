Fort Wayne City Council President Glynn Hines, D-at large, added something new to the rules for decorum at Tuesday’s meeting.
Along with silencing phones, taking personal conversations outside the council chambers and keeping the aisles clear for safety, Hines mentioned restrictions on residents speaking to the council during public comment, which happens at regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Hines said the rules prohibit any political statements from or about candidates running for office.
Hines said the rules are about common courtesy, but the one specifically restricting electioneering came from Comcast Communications and the Government Access Editorial Board.
“Political candidates or their representatives are not permitted to make partisan political statements on Fort Wayne Common Access excepting those outlined in the political programming section of these policies that you can get from government access,” Hines read.
He noted after the meeting that members have noticed more incidents of phone use and conversations during meetings, as well as residents making political statements.
“In election years, we try to avoid all that confusion,” Hines said.
During the meeting, Hines also asked that council members running for office abide by the rules.
“It’s a long year until November, so hopefully we can all – well, since I’m not running, you all can – abide by these rules,” Hines said.