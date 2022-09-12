The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission was split – but still approved – the first step Monday toward an East Pontiac Street site becoming a south-side urban grocery store.
Jonathan Leist, the city’s redevelopment director, asked the members to approve the acceptance of a donation for properties at 918 E. Pontiac St., 2701 John St. and 2709 John St. The properties were owned by Mary Cross Tippmann Foundation and Charitable Trust and have been used as maintenance for the last several years, Leist said.
The donation is intended to be used to address nearby food deserts by developing an urban grocery store in Fort Wayne’s southeast quadrant as part of the Southeast Strategy, which was approved by City Council members in January 2021. The plan focuses on economic development and revitalization in southeast Fort Wayne and identifies four corridors for improvement, which includes Pontiac Street.
Leist said food deserts are neighborhoods where people live more than a mile away from the nearest grocery store with fresh food.
The 4,000-square-foot building still bears the name “Vincent Village Outlet Store” from a previous use. The city owns a parking lot located across the street.
The location was chosen in part because of its proximity to neighborhoods with low income, low access to fresh foods and low access to transportation. The site is located along a Citilink bus route.
More information – including the grocery partner and the construction costs – will be revealed through presentations and discussions at City Council meetings this month, Leist said.
The city will ask for $2 million for the grocery project from federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds, along with $1.7 million for streetscaping along Pontiac, according to a resolution up for introduction at this week’s City Council meeting.
Rohli Booker, a Fort Wayne Community Schools appointee who serves as a non-voting commission member, asked for more information, such as if it would be a national “big box” grocery store.
“Before us today is really just accepting the land itself,” Leist said. “It’s likely obviously the redevelopment department will not be running a grocery store. But we will have a partner that we will work with there.”
Leist said the building is in “pretty good” condition, but he expects it will likely need to be expanded to accommodate a grocery store. The building is two stories, and the second floor could be used for community programming, he added.
City Councilman Jason Arp, who is also a commission member, said creating grocery stores isn’t typically something the city works on.
“Most of my district is at least one mile from a grocery store,” Arp said of the district that includes Waynedale and Aboite Township. “I don’t think that’s an unusual thing.”
Arp asked how far the site is from Kroger on East Pettit Avenue, and Steve Corona, commission member, later answered the distance is about 2.2 miles.
Leist said recent research shows the severity of the negative effects food deserts have on the quality of life of residents. He hopes it will spur economic development as well.
The request was approved with support from Chris Guerin, Greg Leatherman and Corona.
“This could be a really good thing for the neighborhood,” Leatherman said.
Arp and Nathan Hartman opposed the vote. Hartman said he wants to see the city slow down on new projects until officials know what effects the pending recession will have on the city’s tax income and finances.
“But right now, I think we should take a pause for the next 12-18 months on new projects,” Hartman said, “because we have a lot of projects that we are currently trying to finish.”