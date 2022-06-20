A developer can move forward with a three-story, 196-apartment complex on Meijer Drive near Interstate 469 after the Fort Wayne Plan Commission unanimously approved the plan Monday.
Anderson Properties plans to add seven buildings on about 10 acres on Meijer Drive, north of Menards and across the street from Meijer. Meijer Drive is a common passageway between St. Joe Center and Maysville roads.
Each three-story building will have 28 apartments for a total of 196 apartments, the primary development plan said. Meijer Drive Apartments will also include a leasing office, a pool and several eight-car garages.
Brian Shiu, director of development at Anderson Properties, said at a public hearing last week that the company has tried to market the land, which is zoned as a shopping center, unsuccessfully for 24 years.
Apartments can be built on land with shopping center zoning, but the height limit is set at 30 feet for apartment buildings compared to 40 feet in residential zonings. Anderson Properties requested a waiver to allow the buildings to be 45 feet.
Without the waiver, Shiu said the apartment buildings would be limited to two stories and reduce the number of apartments too much to make the development profitable.
Several people, including one of whom represented about 50 nearby residents, spoke against the plan for Meijer Drive Apartments at the public hearing last week. Neighbors’ complaints included the height of the buildings and the increased traffic the apartments would bring to Meijer Drive.
The plan commission members had two options. The site committee recommended the plan commission approve the waiver for all of the buildings except the two closest to the west property line.
Michelle Wood, senior planner, said the developer intends on changing plans to elongate the two western buildings to maintain the same number of apartments if the commission approves the waiver for five of the buildings.
The developer submitted a revised plan that moved the western buildings away from the property line, in hopes that it would reduce the burden to neighboring residents.
Commission member Rachel Tobin-Smith said the doubling the distance from neighbors is meant to make the three-story buildings obstruct nearby residents’ views the same amount as the two-story buildings closer to the property line would.
Commission members brought up traffic concerns, and Wood said such studies are typically done after the primary development plans are approved.
Commission vice president Don Schmidt made a motion to approve the revised plan and waiver for a maximum 45-foot height for all of the apartment buildings.
Ryan Neumeister, commission member, made an amendment to the motion to include a line of evergreen trees to be planted along the western property line. The western property line includes mature trees and plans for a privacy fence, but Neumeister said adding trees that don’t lose their leaves during winter would improve the buffer.
The primary development plan, waiver and amendment were approved unanimously.
The city plan commission’s next public hearing is set for July 11, and the next business meeting will be July 18.