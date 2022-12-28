People have the opportunity to share their opinions next week on NIPSCO’s proposal to increase electric utility rates by 16.5%.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission announced Wednesday it will hold a field hearing Jan. 4 in Valparaiso. In September, NIPSCO announced its request for the 16.5% increase that would come in two phases – beginning in late 2023 and into 2024.
The utility has about 483,000 electricity customers in northern Indiana, including parts of Kosciusko, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble and LaGrange counties.
The average residential electric customer uses about 668 kilowatt-hours each month, which costs about $120 currently. Those customers’ bills would go up about $19 a month after the proposed increases, the utility said. NIPSCO’s last electric rate increase was in 2018.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell St. Attendees are asked to enter through Doors 1 or 31.
During the hearing, ratepayers can speak directly to the commission or submit written comments. However, the commissioners and judge are not allowed to answer questions or engage in any discussion about the pending case.
The commission asks that written comments include the ratepayer’s name, mailing address and a reference to “Cause No. 45772,” which refers to NIPSCO’s pending request.
People who are unable to attend can submit comments to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm or by emailing uccinfo@oucc.in.gov.
People can also submit comments by mailing them to Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president, said in a September news release that the investments the utility is making will directly benefit customers and the communities they serve.
“A significant portion of the investments are tied to our future energy transition and the addition of new renewable energy projects located in Indiana,” Hooper said.
For more information about NIPSCO’s request, go to www.nipsco.com/2023electricrates.