The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission decided Monday how to fund more than $300,000 in projects at Parkview Field – including a female locker room – before the 2023 baseball season.
Commission members in July approved a request to use $304,000 for the improvements, most of which are required by Minor League Baseball’s standards for facilities, from the Ballpark Capital Fund. The facility needs a female locker room, new infrastructure for wireless internet, an expanded home team weight room and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning controller.
Commission President Chris Guerin said last month that he wanted to find another funding source because the expenses would leave the Ballpark Capital Fund for $106,000. He suggested looking into using money from the Jefferson-Illinois Tax Increment Financing Fund.
Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment, asked in July for more time to look into the possibility, and he presented three options to the members Monday. The first option was for the commission to not take any further action, which would fund the projects through the Ballpark Capital Fund.
The commission could also fund the projects from the Jefferson-Illinois district or they could choose to spread out funding over three years from the district.
To spread out the demand from the Jefferson-Illinois fund, the project costs would initially come from the Ballpark Capital Fund. For three years, $100,000 from the Jefferson-Illinois district would go into the ballpark fund to replenish the project costs.
The Jefferson-Illinois fund currently has about $1.8 million that isn’t committed to other uses, Leist said.
The commission approved unanimously the option to repay the Ballpark Capital Fund with the tax increment from the Jefferson-Illinois district. Leist said he will bring to the September meeting a resolution to formalize the action.