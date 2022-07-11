Redevelopment commission members approved an economic development agreement Tuesday for the first phase of a $55 million mixed-use neighborhood center in southeast Fort Wayne.
House Investments, an Indianapolis developer, plans to create Village Premier in three phases on about 20 acres south of McMillen Park southwest of the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue. The land was previously the home of the McMillen Park Apartments, which were demolished about 11 years ago.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, which took ownership of the property in 2020, approved an economic development agreement for Village Premier’s first phase. The members also approved the creation of $3.3 in economic development bonds and pledged tax increment generated by the project and from the Tillman-Anthony district for economic development bonds to repay the bonds, which also requires approval from Fort Wayne City Council.
As part of the agreements, the city will also request $5 million from the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative to support Village Premier’s development.
The $40 million first phase will include 208 income-based apartments and a club house. The developers will also create at least nine shovel-ready sites for single-family homes.
The second phase will bring two commercial facilities – a day care and a healthcare center. The third phase will put a mixed-use building commercial spaces on the first floor and income-based senior housing on the upper floors.
Matt Gadus, chief investment officer for Home Investments, said the transformative project is designed to create a multi-generational neighborhood with green spaces for community events. Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment, said he and other officials were impressed when they recently toured similar developments in Wabash and Peru.
Christopher Guerin, commission president, shared his enthusiasm for the project as he pledged his support before members voted.
“Well, I think it’s fabulous – nothing less than fabulous,” he said.
Guerin’s support was mirrored by members Steve Corona and Greg Leatherman, while Nathan Harman and City Councilman Jason Arp voted against the development’s approval.
Arp said he doesn’t support the project because he thinks the financial structure puts taxpayers at risk. Hartman said he worries Village Premier won’t be able to attract the residents expected based on the housing market once the development is completed.
“We want to be cautious on how many (residential tax-increment financing districts) we’re doing, especially with the current environment with interest rates going up,” Hartman said. “We have a potential housing market recession. We don’t know what that’s going to look like once this project is completed.”
Gadus also talked about Village Premier at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting Monday, as it requires rezoning from residential to limited commercial for the first and second phases and to mixed-use district for the third phase. Village Premier’s plans also require numerous waivers, most of which are for setbacks from property lines.
Two residents asked questions about the development at the public hearing, but no one spoke in clear opposition.
Plan commission members are expected to discuss Village Premier’s requests and take action Monday.