Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters waited until the end of today's meeting to refute what he called misrepresentations from several people who oppose a new jail.
HenryEtta Savage shared several concerns at today’s meeting about the proposed plans for a new 1,100-bed jail on 200 acres at 5080 Adams Center Road near East Paulding Road. Savage’s grandchildren attend the nearby East Allen County Schools.
Savage said she was frustrated when she called the commissioners’ office to report concerns. When she asked where information about the jail was being publicized, Savage said a woman said, “Facebook,” before abruptly ending the call.
Peters asked Savage if she was sure she called the correct phone number because he said he doesn’t believe the staff would do that.
Savage said she does not lie. Peters said he wanted to follow up on the issue after the meeting and asked Savage to connect with him to show him what phone number she called.
“We have an office of professionals that have treated this matter very seriously and with dignity,” Peters said. “I just don’t know anybody in our office that would do that.”
Savage said she appreciated Peters’ help.
The commissioners post updates on the ongoing jail project at www.allencounty.us/jail. Their weekly Friday meetings can be watched online at www.facebook.com/AllenCounty.