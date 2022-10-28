The Allen County Jail has gotten state officials’ attention, and the commissioners said today they think a statewide committee focused on mental health will be part of the solution for the area’s growing inmate population.
Commissioner Therese Brown has been absent from the last two weekly meetings because she’s serving on a judicial committee that is looking into mental health issues in the jail system, Commissioner Rich Beck said.
“We do know that the state is behind us, funding is going to be available to us, and it will be a part of the solution,” Beck said.
Commissioner Nelson Peters said it has been encouraging to hear bits of information from the committee sessions Brown has shared. The Allen County Jail has gotten the state’s attention, he said.
“They are listening to what the public up here is saying. They are listening to what we’re saying,” Peters said. “They understand that mental health is a big part of the issue that has adversely affected what we do up here in terms of jail operations.”
The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal court order to address conditions at the Allen County Jail, which include overcrowding and understaffing. The commissioners are looking at possible locations for a jail, which will require at least 60 acres.
A new jail is estimated to cost at least $300 million. The commissioners have named one possible location in court records — the 200-acre site near the intersection of Adams Center and East Paulding roads that is the home of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Regional Training Center.
The land is less than a half mile away from three school buildings — Southwick Elementary, Prince Chapman Academy and Paul Harding Jr. High School/East Allen University. Many people in the community have opposed the possible location because of its proximity to schools.
Some people, including advocates with Help Not Handcuffs, believe there are better alternatives to building a jail with at least 1,100 beds, such as focusing on mental health over incarceration.
At Friday’s meeting, Corben Havener asked the commissioners to focus on finding a way to get people mental health treatment before they are incarcerated.