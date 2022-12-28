The Allen County commissioners announced a signed purchase agreement Wednesday for 140 acres along Meyer Road in southeast Fort Wayne that has been chosen for a new jail.
The commissioners last week pledged that the $6.3 million agreement would come through by the end of the year.
The agreement to buy the land at 2911 and 2955 Meyer Road was approved by the commissioners Dec. 16, but the sale was still in limbo until they and the property owners, listed as Meyer Venture LLC and NHN LLC, both of Fort Wayne, signed the pact.
Bill Bean, a long-time Fort Wayne developer, signed the purchase agreement as the seller on behalf of the two companies with which he is associated.
“We believe this site is the best solution for the community as a whole as a central location within the county for a new confinement center,” Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said in a news release Wednesday.
“This site selection is the result of an incredibly intensive, thorough process that had to take place in a very tight timeline. We’re pleased that the size of the area, which includes several useful buildings, will help us consolidate the county’s footprint.”
The commissioners agreed to pay $300,000 by Friday as a down payment known as earnest money that will be returned if the seller cannot comply with numerous conditions stated in the agreement.
The agreement says the sale will close in the first quarter of 2023. The seller will have 180 days after closing to remove personal property from the site.
Before closing, the commissioners will issue a formal request for proposals for a construction manager, the purchase agreement says.
The sale also is contingent on a formal splitting for tax purposes of the land from adjacent land also owned by the seller. The land is northwest of the parcel purchased by the commissioners and used now by the seller for parking.
The purchased land must receive a contingent use designation from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals, which has set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.
The commissioners have said buildings on the site could be used for other county offices. They believe only 60 to 70 acres will be used by a jail and associated needs.
The commissioners decided to build a new jail after U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered the county to correct overcrowding and understaffing at the current jail in downtown Fort Wayne which he said were creating inhumane conditions. The judge’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed by inmate Vincent Morris.
A new jail is expected to cost between $300 million and $350 million.
A copy of the purchase agreement along with images of the land in question can be found on the county’s website at www.allencounty.us/update.