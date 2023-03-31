The Allen County commissioners signed off on working with the Downtown Improvement District for another year after hearing about its record-breaking 2022.
The annual contract includes $50,000 in county dollars for the organization that focuses on bringing visitors to the 99-block downtown district.
Michael Galbraith, CEO and president of the Downtown Improvement District, said 2022 was an exceptional year for the organization.
“With the usage comes both good and bad things,” Galbraith said. “We picked up a record amount of trash – tons – during the year, but we also had record attendance at all of our events.”
About 42 tons of garbage was picked up between the downtown core and neighboring business corridors, according to the 2022 annual report. Within the 99-block district, 44,000 pounds of trash were collected. Staff also removed 81 graffiti tags from downtown businesses and properties.
The district’s 35 events attracted more than 106,000 visitors in 2022, which marks a 24% increase from the previous year, the annual report said.
Last year, more than 25,000 people attended Downtown Live!, which is a 140% increase from 2021, when coronavirus levels likely caused some people to skip large, public events.
The Downtown Improvement District also saw a significant rise – 24% – in economic development in 2022. The report said the district brought more than $4.5 million in economic development downtown.
Commissioner Therese Brown applauded Galbraith and the organization for maintaining growth through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just everything that everyone had envisioned coming to such fruition,” Brown said. “It’s great.”
Galbraith and the commissioners talked about how the perception of downtown Fort Wayne has improved. Commissioner Rich Beck said he recently heard out-of-town visitors comment on how clean and vibrant downtown is.
Galbraith said he’s heard similar feedback from people who have left Fort Wayne to live in other cities.
“If the last time you came downtown was 1962, it was a very different place than it is now,” he said.
Beck, who is a Downtown Improvement District board member, asked if the organization plans on expanding its 99-block area as the city grows.
Galbraith said the district can be expanded by the board before the state reauthorizes the organization for another 10 years, which is expected to come in 2025.
Brown and Beck approved the 2023 contract unanimously. Commissioner Nelson Peters was absent.