Two Allen County Sheriff's Department deputies will continue to work as community resource officers in rural communities after the Allen County commissioners approved the contracts Friday.
The commissioners unanimously approved Friday the four-year agreements.
One community resource officer will split work time between Leo-Cedarville and Grabill. The other will continue working full-time in Monroeville.
Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff, compared the deputies to school resource officers.
"Community resource officers are very much like school resource officers in the sense of their effort is not just law enforcement but to help the community in any way they can,” he said.
The communities cover the cost of the officers’ salaries. Leo-Cedarville and Grabill share a community resource officer and split the costs partly because the towns are about 3 miles apart.
The county receives about $8,500 monthly for each officer. The officers report to the sheriff’s department.
Commissioner Nelson Peters asked Laura Maser, county attorney, to clean up the contracts in the future before they go to the officials for approval. Some of the duties listed, such as “the abuse of public trees,” seem unnecessary, Peters added.
The contracts list 12 duties community resource officers might be do, which includes enforcing parking ordinances and rules for noise control. Officers are also responsible for upholding other ordinances passed by the town councils.
James D. Wolf Jr. of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.