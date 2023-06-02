State funding for the Allen County Department of Health will be about five times higher per resident next year after the commissioners approved opting into a new program.
The health department will now receive about $30 per resident, compared to $6 each previously.
That will potentially double the department’s current budget of about $6 million and will increase it more in following years, said Mindy Waldron, health department administrator. The commissioners voted unanimously today to opt into the Governor’s Public Health Commission program, a requirement to receive the money.
Under the program, to receive the increase, the health department also needs to develop a new budget and provide 22 core public health services, Waldron said. Allen County already does many of those requirements, some in partnership with other agencies.
The 16 services the department will now provide include food preparation inspections, septic tank inspections and immunizations, Waldron said. New services will include maternal and child health programs, prevention and support of schools, which includes screenings for vision, hearing and oral health.